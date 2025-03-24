Port Washington Federal Credit Union moves into new home on Main Street

The Port Washington Federal Credit Union recently moved into the former Bank of America building at 79 Main Street in Port Washington.

The Port Washington Federal Credit Union recently moved into its new home inside the historic bank building at 79 Main St. in Port Washington. To mark the new location’s opening, the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and Business Improvement District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

Bank of America formerly occupied the approximately 100-year-old bank building before PWFCU moved in earlier this year. The neoclassical columns that line the building’s facade welcomed The Port Washington National Bank as its original owners around a century ago.

Michael Fitzgerald, the CEO of PWFCU, said his team has been excited to transition into their new location, just down the street from where they have operated for over 20 years.

“It’s very different for us,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a huge space, and we were just kind of a small storefront up the road at 157 Main St.”

Fitzgerald also said the building’s owner, Ted Zucker, approached him as the Bank of America was leaving so that the building could continue its legacy of hosting local financial establishments.

While the classical cream-colored outside reminds patrons of an older Port Washington, the interior shines brightly with modern flooring, walls and ceilings curated by local interior designer Annette Jaffe.

Along with having more physical space, Fitzgerald said one of his favorite features of the historic building is an almost impenetrable steel vault where the bank keeps safety deposit boxes.

“They don’t make vaults like this anymore,” Fitzgerald said.

Moving locations isn’t the only recent change to the PWFCU. Last year, the credit union merged with the Port Washington Teachers Federal Credit Union, so school district employees can now access the credit union’s services.

All residents and workers in Port Washington, Manhasset, Roslyn, Sands Point, Kings Point, and Great Neck, along with Town of North Hempstead employees, can also create accounts with the PWFCU, which has been operating since 1968.