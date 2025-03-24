The centennial of “The Great Gatsby”: reflecting on its cultural legacy

In April 2025, the centennial of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” will be celebrated, marking 100 years since its original publication in 1925. Widely considered one of the most iconic works in American literature, the novel explores themes of wealth, social class, love and the elusive American Dream, set against the backdrop of the Jazz Age. While its cultural significance resonates worldwide, it holds a particularly deep connection to Great Neck and the broader Gold Coast of Long Island, areas that directly influenced the setting and themes of the book.

Fitzgerald’s portrayal of a world of opulence, excess and moral decay in “The Great Gatsby” reflects the author’s life among the social elite. Through characters like Jay Gatsby, the novel presents a world of extravagant parties, lavish mansions and deep desires, all embodying the pursuit of wealth and status. Great Neck is widely recognized as the inspiration for the fictional East Egg in the novel. East Egg, a place where old money mingles with new wealth, mirrors the social dynamics of the Gold Coast, where the novel’s themes of privilege, class struggle and ambition come to life.

The social and economic setting of “The Great Gatsby” closely mirrors the world Fitzgerald inhabited during the Roaring Twenties, a time of financial prosperity and cultural upheaval. The story’s division between East Egg and West Egg reflects the real-life divide between the established, old-money families and the newly wealthy. Great Neck, with its proximity to New York City and its luxurious waterfront estates, served as an ideal inspiration for Fitzgerald’s depiction of East Egg, where old-money families lived in large, ornate homes, while new-money individuals like Gatsby sought acceptance and recognition through wealth.

Great Neck was a prominent residential area for wealthy families in the early 20th century, who sought a retreat from the urban hustle and bustle of Manhattan. The estates along the north shore of Long Island were grand and sprawling, much like Gatsby’s mansion in the novel, symbolizing not only a means of living but also a statement of status. Fitzgerald’s characterization of Gatsby’s ostentatious home, visible from Nick Carraway’s more modest residence, highlights the tension between those who inherit wealth and those who amass it through self-made fortune. This contrast, found in the novel’s setting, is emblematic of the divide between the upper classes during the 1920s and it continues to resonate in the way we view wealth and class today.

For Great Neck, the centennial of “The Great Gatsby” provides an opportunity to reflect on the lasting cultural significance of both the novel and the community that inspired it. The town has embraced its literary connection to Fitzgerald, hosting events, exhibitions and discussions that highlight the novel’s legacy. Local organizations, such as the Great Neck Library, Destination Great Neck and The Great Neck Historical Society, have played an active role in preserving the town’s literary history. The community’s relationship to Fitzgerald’s work is not only a point of local pride but also a means of examining the lasting impact of the novel on both Great Neck and the broader American cultural landscape.

The Gold Coast, where many of Long Island’s wealthiest families once resided, remains an integral part of “The Great Gatsby”’s cultural identity. During the Jazz Age, the region became synonymous with the American aristocracy. Wealthy industrialists and financiers built grand estates along the shore, some of which were later featured in the novel’s depiction of the lavish lifestyles that defined the period. Although many of these grand mansions have been torn down or repurposed, the cultural legacy of the Gold Coast lives on in the collective consciousness. The architecture, social dynamics and ostentatious displays of wealth still influence our understanding of the era and of “The Great Gatsby”.

Today, the Gold Coast stands as both a historical and cultural symbol of a bygone era. The novel’s critique of the American Dream—exemplified through Gatsby’s rise and fall—is brought into sharper focus when one considers the rapid decline of the region’s once-great estates. Many former mansions have been demolished, while others have been repurposed into museums or historic sites. This transformation reflects the very theme of transience that Fitzgerald explored in his work: the fleeting nature of wealth and the inherent instability of status.

To commemorate the novel’s centennial, the Great Neck Library is hosting a month-long series of events throughout April 2025. These activities will highlight both the literary legacy of “The Great Gatsby” and its connection to the Long Island community. The celebration will include an art exhibit inspired by the novel, book talks that delve into the themes of the novel and its portrayal of the American Dream and discussions on Fitzgerald’s life in Great Neck during the summer of 1922, a critical period in his writing career.

In addition to the exhibit and lectures, the library will host a variety of events including craft activities from the 1920s, a trivia night and film screenings, including Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby”. Coppola, like Fitzgerald, has ties to Great Neck, having attended local schools before achieving his fame as a filmmaker. These events are designed to immerse attendees in the culture and context of the novel, while also sparking discussions about its relevance today. The library hopes to bring together individuals of all ages to celebrate the novel’s enduring appeal and to reflect on its themes of ambition, love and the pursuit of happiness.

For Great Neck and the surrounding Gold Coast, the centennial of “The Great Gatsby” offers an opportunity to explore the intersection of literature, history and culture. As the world reflects on Fitzgerald’s classic work, residents can reconnect with the novel’s portrayal of their community while considering the timeless lessons it offers about wealth, social class and the pursuit of dreams. As the legacy of the Gold Coast lives on, “The Great Gatsby” continues to offer valuable insights into the complexities of American life—a century after its publication.

