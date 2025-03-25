Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman had a heated exchange with two Democratic lawmakers over $1 million they want distributed for first responders and their action to block the county capital spending until they are

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman sparred with two Democratic county legislators during his Monday, March 24, news conference over a partisan funding stalemate.

Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove) and Legislator Seth Koslow (D–Merrick), who is challenging Blakeman in the county executive race, approached Blakeman at the podium with contracts for Democratic district spending at the center of a debate that resulted in the county’s capital plan failing hours later.

“Sit down,” Blakeman said to Koslow as he handed him contracts. “This is my show.”

Blakeman then stepped away from the podium to hand the documents back to Koslow and DeRiggi-Whitton, who were sitting in the front row. He told DeRiggi-Whitton, who was standing near the podium and addressing him, to sit down or she would be asked to leave. She then sat down.

At the heart of the issue was the Democrats calling for the Legislature and Blakeman to advance the distribution of $1 million for Democratic district’s first responders. Democratic lawmakers said during a press conference Monday that the Republican-controlled county Legislature has blocked resolutions for these funds from facing a vote.

The contracts handed to Blakeman during the press conference were for the $1 million Democrats are seeking to spend for local first responders. Democrats said Blakeman has denied these funds and has not signed the contracts for approval.

“From veteran legislators to our newest members, we all agree—County Executive Bruce Blakeman has politicized even the most basic issues,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Funding clean drinking water, equipping firefighters, and supporting emergency responders should never be political. Sadly, under this county executive, everything has become a partisan fight. This stops today.”

In protest of these funds being withheld, Democrats voted as a block to abstain in the vote for the county to borrow $428 million to fund various police, parks and infrastructure improvements. The capital budget bill, which was fully supported by Republican lawmakers, required at least one Democrat to vote in support of the bill.

Blakeman held a news conference Monday as well just hours before the vote was taken. At the conference, Blakeman criticized Democrats for not supporting the capital spending.

Democrats argued the essential need for the $1 million in funds to be distributed as well.

“We’re not talking about Republican fires or Democratic fires—just fires that need to be put out,” Koslow said. “The withheld funds would provide critical turnout gear to protect first responders with new turnout gear, CPR devices, and communication equipment. Yet, since November 2023 funds have flowed exclusively to Republican districts, leaving Democratic areas completely unfunded. This blatant political bias must end now.”

Democrats said that since November 2023, about $2.5 million in funding has gone to Republican-represented districts for 31 projects. They said these funds, which are already allocated to their districts, have not been disbursed at all.

“Public safety isn’t negotiable,” Koslow said. “Until the county executive puts safety ahead of partisan politics, we’re not backing down.”