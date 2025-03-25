Crime News: Massapequa man indicted for having illegal rifles, impersonating officer

Massapequa man indicted for weapons possession

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Massapequa Man was indicted for criminal possession of a weapon, as well as criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment

A Massapequa man was indicted for having illegal rifles and two pistols, discharging those weapons in Massapequa and Wantagh, and impersonating a police officer during a car stop on Lakeshore Drive between October 2022 and September 2023, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced.

Andrew Denton, 27, was arraigned on March 19, 2024, on six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, six counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, three counts of criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm, eight counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, two counts of criminal impersonation in the second degree, 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, three counts of conspiracy in the fourth degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree, arson in the fifth degree, reckless driving, two counts of an unauthorized siren on a vehicle and two counts of unauthorized colored lights on a vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

Denton pleaded not guilty, and bail was set at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, and $500,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court on April 4, 2025.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for each of the C violent felony offenses, the district attorney’s office said.

Donnelly said that Denton allegedly possessed illegal weapons, including several rifles, a .32 caliber pistol and another .45 caliber handgun, and discharged those weapons on multiple occasions at the Massapequa Preserve, Brady Park in Massapequa, and in the backyard of a Massapequa home, and that Andrew Andriani, Eugene Yelanchik, Michael Drosihn, and Nicole McGlone were listed as co-defendants who allegedly participated in several of the shootings.

Police arrest man in Oyster Bay Cove, charged with assault

Nassau County police said they arrested Matthew Nickerson, 20, after he was involved in an altercation with a male victim on Saturday, March 22 in Oyster Bay Cove.

Police said detectives responded to an assault in front of a Split Rock Road residence. Police said Nickerson displayed a sharp object and stabbed the 24-year-old unidentified victim numerous times, causing multiple lacerations before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment and is in stable condition, according to police.

Nickerson is charged with assault in the first degree, according to police.

Commercial building fire in Greenvale

Police said that a commercial building at 49 Glen Cove Road caught fire on Saturday, March 22 at 1:50 a.m.

According to detectives, officers observed the roof of the building on fire upon arrival. The Glenwood, Roslyn and Syosset Fire Departments responded and extinguished the fire. The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Overturned vehicle in Laurel Hollow

The Village of Oyster Bay Cove reported that their police department responded to an overturned vehicle on 25A/Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow on Friday, March 21. In a newsletter, the Mayor Charles Goulding said the vehicle lost control, left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and overturned.

Goulding said the driver was “able to exit the vehicle without apparent injury.” He said traffic was rerouted for eight hours while PSEG replaced the pole and reattached the wires.

“We would caution everyone to be extra alert and cautious when driving east on Northern Blvd where the roadway slopes downward, east of Cold Spring Road,” Goulding wrote in the newsletter. “Over the years, this area of Northern Blvd. has been the site of other accidents, some involving serious injury.”

Police arrest man in Elmont after disturbance

Nassau County police said they arrested Lyadell Sutherland, 30, after he was involved in a verbal argument with a female victim on Friday, March 21 in Elmont.

A report said police responded to a Locustwood Boulevard residence for a disturbance. Officers were informed that a verbal argument occurred between Sutherland and the victim and Sutherland prohibited the female victim from leaving his residence and calling 911. Police were told Sutherland intentionally struck the victim numerous times and forcibly removed her cell phone from her hands, according to the report.

According to police, after numerous attempts to make contact, the defendant barricaded himself inside the home with the victim. Officers ultimately gained access to the residence and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Sutherland is charged with kidnapping in the second degree, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and tampering with a witness, according to police.

Police charge man in Elmont with open warrants, assault, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon

Nassau County police said they arrested Hurguens Jasmin, 29, on Thursday, March 20, after observing him walking on South King Street in Elmont and learning that he had several open arrest warrants.

According to detectives, as officers approached the defendant he attempted to flee on foot, running through the backyard of multiple residences and destroying a fence in the process. Police said Jasmin resisted the arrest and became combative causing injuries to three officers. According to police, a black billy club was recovered from the defendant’s waistband. Jasmin and the three injured officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Jasmin is being charged with three counts of assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal trespass in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, according to police.

According to police, Jasmin has open warrants for three counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the secon degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.