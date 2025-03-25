Knockout for a cause: Freeport PAL hosts 2025 Ring Masters Tournament to support Kids Need More

Kids Need More Volunteers Raymond Reed, Alyssa Roesch, Tina Adamo and Paulie Roesch Kids with Need More Founder Johnny Ray at the Freeport PAL’s Ring Masters Tournament.

The Freeport Recreation Center was packed with energy and heart as young fighters stepped into the ring for the 2025 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden. This electrifying event, hosted by the Freeport PAL Boxing Club, was more than just a tournament — it was a fundraiser in support of Kids Need More, an organization dedicated to bringing joy and support to children battling cancer.



The Freeport PAL’s annual event is held in the loving memory of Mitchell Kraeling Jr., whose father, Mitchell Kraeling Sr., played a pivotal role in organizing the fundraiser. Through his dedication, this event became not only a platform for young boxers to showcase their skills but also a way to honor his son’s legacy by giving back to families facing unimaginable challenges.



An Unforgettable Fight Card

The action in the ring did not disappoint. With 15 bouts on the schedule, fighters from across the metropolitan area competed for a chance to advance in the prestigious Ring Masters Tournament, formerly known as the New York Daily News Golden Gloves. Winners from this night moved one step closer to fighting under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden on April 10, with dreams of qualifying for the National Golden Gloves Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

None of this would have been possible without the incredible teamwork behind the scenes. Key people included the main premier and generous sponsor, Mike Tornabe of Guardian & Logan Bus Companies, whose support made this event possible; Joe Higgins, Freeport PAL Boxing Club President, who is a mentor to young fighters and a key figure in the event’s success; Sonya Lamonakis of USA Boxing Metro, who is a driving force in supporting amateur boxing in the region; and Matthew Compitello, who served as the voice of the night, bringing each fight to life as the event’s announcer.

Additionally, the Freeport PAL Boxing Club coaching team, including Sal Giovanello, Joey Higgins, Larry Stanton, and longtime fixture Pat, worked tirelessly to train and support these athletes.

Fighting for a Cause

While the night was about competition, the heart of the event was giving back. Proceeds from the Freeport PAL’s fundraiser went directly to Kids Need More, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children and families affected by life-threatening illnesses. The event exemplified the organization’s motto: “Love as an action” — a reminder that every ticket purchased, every punch thrown, and every cheer from the crowd contributed to something greater than boxing.

For more information about Kids Need More and how you can support future events, visit kidsneedmore.org.