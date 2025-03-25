Glen Cove council approves environmental initiatives, rate reductions

The Glen Cove City Council approved two state-mandated testing agreements and two voluntary programs on environmental and water issues at its Monday, March 24, meeting.

The council unanimously approved a $3,600 agreement for its annual water supply statement and consumer confidence report and a $3,500 agreement for chemical bulk storage tank evaluations.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the state Department of Health requires the water report, while the Department of Environmental Conservation requires the tank evaluation.

“This isn’t an option,” she said.

Alongside the state-mandated reports, the council unanimously authorized the city to submit applications to the voluntary New York State Drinking Water Source Protection and Household Hazardous Waste State Assistance programs.

Panzenbeck said the Water Source Protection Program is a “statewide program designed to assist municipalities to proactively protect their drinking water sources.”

She said communities accepted into the program are provided “free technical assistance” in developing community-specific drinking water plans. The “no-cost” program takes place over a 12- to 18-month timeframe, she said.

“This will protect us and help us in the future and give us an edge on grant applications coming up,” Panzenbeck said.

The Household Hazardous Waste State Assistance, which is a bi-annual program, allows residents to “properly dispose of their hazardous pollutants in a safe way,” Panzenbeck said.

She said the program prevents pollutants from ending up in landfills, where they could potentially find their way into the city’s soil or drinking water. Panzenbeck said the program is with the Department of Environmental Conservation and the state covers half of the program’s cost.

The council also discussed changes to the Municipal Golf Course’s master fee schedule for the 2025 season only.

Panzenbeck said the current permit cost for non-residents is $495, and the change will cut that cost to $250. The non-resident weekday cost is $250, which will be lowered to $195.

Panzenbeck said the change was made because the golf course is undergoing repairs and renovations, and “we want to make sure people stay with us through this season.”

Council Member Marsh Silverman, who recently announced her campaign for mayor, said the rate change seems “arbitrary.” Panzenbeck said the numbers were provided by John Grella, the golf course manager, who spoke with patrons.

Silverman asked why the reduction would only be for non-residents.

“The residents are our taxpayers who are actually paying for all of the… refurbishments,” she said.

Panzenbeck said permits for city residents are already at a reduced rate, with discounts for seniors as well.

The reduced rate will only be available for the 2025 season.

“I’m glad we’re only looking at it for this year, because I’d like to not see this become the norm,” said Council Member Danielle Fugazy Scagliola.

The fee reduction passed the City Council with four votes. Council Members John Zozzaro and Kevin Maccarone were not present for the vote, and Silverman abstained because she was not “given enough information,” she said.