Just Salad opens new location in Plainview Centre

Just Salad opened its first Long Island location in Plainview, welcoming customers for the first time on Wednesday, March 5 and joining several other Long Island storefronts in providing customers with sustainable and healthy food.

“At Just Salad, we believe eating well shouldn’t mean sacrificing flavor, quality or convenience,” Just Salad chief marketing officer Jennifer Lally said. “Our goal is to bring guests fresh, delicious, and health-conscious meals made with high-quality ingredients at an affordable price point.”

The salad bar chain has continued to increase its presence on Long Island. A newspaper report said the restaurant most recently opened its Port Washington location in 2024. Just Salad can also be found in Commack, Hauppauge, Huntington Station, Oceanside and Westbury with an East Meadow location coming soon.

The new location is at 373 S. Oyster Bay Road in the Plainview Centre, which was previously home to e.l.f. Cosmetics.

According to its website, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. every day and closes at 9 p.m. during the week and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Just Salad has a large menu featuring salads, market plates, warm bowls, wraps, and smoothies. The least expensive salad and warm bowl are $11.99, while the least expensive market plate option starts at $12.99.

Just Salad was founded in 2006 and has expanded to over 90 locations in seven states. The eatery prides itself on sustainability and healthy eating, giving its customers two programs to do well for the environment.

The MyBowl program allows customers to purchase their “MyBowl” along with their salad. The reusable bowl is for the customer to keep and be brought back for future visits. Those who bring their own reusable bowl get a free topping each time they order a salad.

Just Salad launched its second program, the BringBack program, in 2021. This program allows customers who order in the Just Salad app to select the BringBack option and eat in a green returnable bowl. It is only available at select locations, with Oceanside being the only Long Island store participating.

In June 2020, Just Salad became the first U.S. chain restaurant to carbon-label its menu. It is also a Certified B Corp., which is given to restaurants that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“We’ve built a strong reputation for offering craveable, sustainable, plant-centric meals and will continue to empower guests to “Eat With Purpose” as we scale nationwide,” Lally said.