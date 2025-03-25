Nassau Community College Hospital Project Halted

Plans for NYU Langone hospital at Nassau Community College are not moving forward.

The proposed plan for NYU Langone to construct a medical facility on Nassau Community College’s Garden City campus has been put on hold, according to the hospital and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

The $3 billion plan, unveiled at the NCC 2023 graduation ceremony, sought to transform part of the campus into a medical facility operated by NYU Langone.

The hospital, which has said it plans to expand access to healthcare on Long Island and create thousands of jobs, said the proposed campus would include a teaching hospital, medical education, and a research facility

Blakeman announced the plan with the promise that the hospital would be “the state-of-the-art, No. 1 hospital in America.”

But in a statement from Chris Boyle, Blakeman’s spokesman on Friday, March 21, Blakeman said that after many months of collaboration with NYU Langone, “the parties mutually agreed to pause further negotiations due to external factors that have presented issues too burdensome to overcome.”

The NCC hospital plan emerged after NYU Langone’s Mineola Hospital sought expansion in 2023 but could not do so at its current location in Mineola.

According to Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot and chairman of the NYU Langone board, the 591-bed hospital could have become an outpatient facility if the new campus hospital had opened.

NYU Langone spokesman Steve Ritea said NYU Langone had hoped for a “new, state-of-the-art, integrated academic medical center on Long Island that would expand access to NYU Langone Health’s world-class care there.”

But, despite their “best efforts to work through a number of technical issues, we are unable to proceed with this specific location,” Ritea said.

In their statements, NYU Langone and the county expressed mutual gratitude.

According to Boyle’s statement, “NYU Langone has assured County Executive Blakeman of their continued commitment to the delivery of excellent healthcare services to the residents of Nassau County.”

The healthcare system’s spokesman also addressed their commitment to expanding their presence on Long Island.

“We are actively exploring multiple alternative sites for a new medical center to serve Long Island. We remain dedicated to the project as originally envisioned: one that would include a teaching hospital, medical education, and a research facility,” Ritea said.

NYU Langone has opened multiple major outpatient facilities in recent years, with its latest location expected to open in the former Lord & Taylor store in Manhasset.

In an interview, Langone acknowledged the healthcare system’s “major presence” in Nassau County, praising Blakeman and other officials. “I have nothing but wonderful things to say,” he said.

Langone also mentioned preliminary talks about opening a hospital at the former Cannon USA Inc. headquarters in Melville. The current Cannon property spans 700,000 square feet on 52 acres, just off the Long Island Expressway. Langone indicated that plans could include a new 20-story building on the property.

NYU Langone also recently completed a merger with Long Island Community Hospital and officially took over the Patchogue Medical Center.