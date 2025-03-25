PureCare Pharmacy & Wellness opens in Greenvale

Owner Tom Amigdalos joins with friends, family and the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce to open PureCare Pharmacy & Wellness on Tuesday, March 4.

The European-inspired PureCare Pharmacy & Wellness held its grand opening on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale in early March. Owner Tom Amigdalos said he wants to improve the customer service experience in a field often filled with frustration.

Family, friends and the Roslyn Chamber of Commerce joined Amigdalos to open the store. Amigdalos said the pharmacy focuses on an array of skincare products and is more than an ordinary pharmacy.

“It’s a pharmacy with a European-style layout, Amigdalos said. “We concentrate on skincare and [have products] on every budget.”

Amigdalos has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has owned other pharmacies across the region before opening PureCare in March.

Amigdalos also said the products for sale at PureCare come from all over Europe, whether it’s Natura Bissé lifting cream from Spain or 111 Skin’s hyaluronic acid booster from England.

PureCare offers traditional over-the-counter medicines along with skincare products. Still, Amigdalos said he wants to provide more products that prevent illness, including skincare and vitamins, rather than having customers come to fill prescriptions when they’re sick.

Other preventative products PureCare provides include aromatherapy products like essential oils and their diffusers.

For customers who want to find a present for a special person, PureCare also has a gift section featuring candles, board games, and other accessories that complement the wellness store treatments.

PureCare has a “VIP Concierge Service,” which provides personalized care services that include one-on-one consultations for wellness advice and personalized medication management where the PureCare team can help manage customers’ medication regimes.

Vaccines for the flu and other illnesses, including travel viruses, are also available at PureCare.

“We’re trying to bring back customer service and care to the pharmacy business,” Amigdalos said. “I think people have grown weary of the larger corporate entities that seem to not provide that type of attention to to their their customers. So we want to bring that back to the community here.”

PureCare Pharmacy & Wellness is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about the European-inspired wellness store, call (516) 277-2668, or visit www.purecarepharmacyny.com