Schneps Media LI was awarded eight honors in the New York Press Service 2025 Better Newspaper Contest

Schneps Media Long Island won eight awards in the statewide Better Newspaper Contest hosted by the New York Press Services, being recognized for both its editorial and design content.

“We’re very pleased with the nine awards that we received,” Schneps Media Long Island co-publisher Steven Blank said. “In a transition year where two newspaper companies, Blank Slate Media and Anton Media Group, have come together, our success this year is just the beginning of what we hope to do in the future.”

On the Schneps Media Long Island editorial side, reporter Cameryn Oakes placed second for best feature story, Michael Lewis placed third for best sports feature, and both Hannah Devlin and Cameryn Oakes placed third for best obituaries.

For design, Yvonne Farley was awarded first and second place for best special section cover, third place for best large space ad and third place for best house as/ad campaign. The Port Washington News also placed second for best special sections.

Long Island Press, Schneps Media Long Island’s sister publication, also placed third for coverage of crime, police and courts for Timothy Bolger’s and Michael Malaszczyk’s coverage of the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect.