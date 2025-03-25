Syosset library evacuated after bomb threat

A Syosset library event was interrupted by an anonymous bomb threat Tuesday, March 11, according to the office of Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker.

During a Shed the Meds event, co-hosted by Drucker’s office and the Nassau County Police Department, the library received the bomb threat about 6:15 p.m.

The library said the threat was received via phone about halfway through the event, which aimed to collect expired and unwanted prescription medications from the community for safe disposal.

The library evacuated its patrons following the incident. The event started at 5 p.m. and was supposed to end at 7:30 p.m.

“I was incredibly disappointed and angered that someone would disrupt a worthwhile event like Shed the Meds with a cowardly, unsubstantiated and anonymous bomb threat,” Drucker said in a statement.

The library said there were approximately 100 patrons at the time of the threat, all of whom were evacuated

Drucker said that despite the interruption, the Syosset community was able to donate seven garbage bags full of old medication. He said the event will be rescheduled for April to meet the community’s demand.

“To meet the tremendous demand that was demonstrated for this service, I am pleased to share that we will be returning to the library on Tuesday, April 29, so that anybody who missed our last event due to the evacuation can do their part to protect the environment and keep unwanted drugs from falling into the wrong hands,” he said in a release.

Drucker asked those with more information about the anonymous threat to contact the authorities.

“I implore the perpetrator or perpetrators of this selfish, pointless act to turn themselves in, and for anyone who has information about the incident to call the 2nd Precinct at 516-571-6200,” he said in a statement.

The library said future programming will continue as scheduled.