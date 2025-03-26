FourLeaf Best of Long Island 2025 winners celebrated

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union and Schneps Media posed around the cake celebrating the Best of Long Island winners.

After more than 1.2 million votes were cast and tabulated, over 600 winners and their supporters gathered to celebrate and congratulate the winners of the 20th annual FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest.

Companies, nonprofits, individuals and multiple-year winners celebrated along with businesses making a first appearance at the March 18 VIP Winners Celebration at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. From maintenance to medicine, beauty parlors to bubble tea, omelets to orthopedists, winners got recognition, networked and talked about how they were already using the honor to promote their business.

“Over the past 20 years, the FourLeaf Best of Long Island has developed into a seal of excellence for small businesses across Long Island,” said Schneps Media Co-publisher Joshua Schneps. “It has grown to 1.2 million votes by people who determined what they think are the best businesses in each neighborhood, community by community across Nassau and Suffolk counties. There’s no better barometer than your own clients naming you the best.”

In an evening honoring excellence, winners spoke briefly in a winner’s circle and posed near what looked like a wedding cake (baked by Best Bakery winner Batter Up Bakery) marking the milestone. They danced to music performed by The Mystic Band, the winner of the best cover band category, and basked in the spotlight.

“When you put the Best of Long Island sticker on your window, it gives you instant credibility,” said Newsday TV personality Elisa DiStefano, a multiple-year contest winner who served as the host. “These local businesses work so hard and they need to be celebrated.”

It was a great night of networking and celebrating good work, as businesses took a moment to enjoy the fruits of their labor while mingling and marketing.

“People are drawn to the Best of Long Island competition,” said Larry Cohen, principal at the Law Offices of Lawrence Cohen, winner of Best Elder Law Attorney. “They want to see that I got the recognition. Receiving this is like a seal of approval.”

GIVING CREDIT

Although the winners were the stars, it was also a moment to celebrate 20 years of FourLeaf Best of Long Island events. Schneps noted that FourLeaf, formerly Bethpage Federal Credit Union, has shown a commitment to the community for years as name sponsor of the Best of Long Island contest.

“Where else do you get in the room with the best sanitation company, the best pediatrician, the best garage opener company?” Schneps told the crowd before singling out categories from pets to bars. “And the health care companies.”

Rob Suarez, FourLeaf’s assistant vice president of government affairs, noted that the credit unions — founded as Grumman’s financial institution in 1941 — is in the business of “catering to the small businesses of Long Island” and “want to stay connected and honor” local business.

“I think it’s important for us to participate and highlight the many businesses on Long Island in all industries across the board,” Suarez said. “Small businesses create local jobs. It’s a nice opportunity for us to highlight and display the businesses on Long Island and the surrounding areas as well.”

The credit union has been expanding beyond the region, making a new name without a geographic connotation more timely.

“FourLeaf is a name for prosperity, innovation, growth,” Suarez said. “We’re expanding our footprint through the tristate area. We serve 48 states. We wanted a name that would resonate for everyone.”

HEALTH HONORS

Health care was a huge category in the Best of Long Island contest, from Dental Smiles 4 Kids, voted Best Pediatric Dental Practice, to Dr. Jonathan B. Weinstein, voted Best Cardiologist. Dr. Harvey Passes, a general dentist at Passes Dental Care, in Great Neck, won Best Dentist.

He said the awards help put out the word about quality services, which can benefit patients and practices.

“Patients can know there is a dental office that would pay special attention to their needs,” Passes said. “Not just get them in and get them out.”

A wide range of other health care organizations were honored, such as Queens-Long Island Renal Institute, part of Parker Jewish Institute, for Best Dialysis.

“When you always try to do your best, regardless of the circumstances,” said Geraldine Ramos, director of patient care services. “We’re committed to giving our patients the finest quality of care.”

James C. Marotta, of Marotta Plastic Surgery Specialists in Smithtown, won Best Cosmetic Surgeon, Best Plastic Surgery Group and Best Hair Transplant Specialist.

“The event is a celebration for recognizing excellence, including our staff,” Dr. Marotta said. “We bring all the staff here. We celebrate the win.”

Weight loss is an important aspect of healthcare with paths available from drugs to diet. Dr. Howard Goodman, who leads Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, won Best Weight Loss center.

He said he lost 200 pounds before helping others do the same without medications.

“We do natural weight loss, no drugs,” Goodman said. “It helps us differentiate from all the drug places. We’re doing a natural alternative.”

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Guardian Aquatics won Best Sports Training and Children’s Gym for their swimming program, starting as early as eight weeks and continuing into adulthood. As they see it, the sooner you learn to swim the better.

“Drowning is the number one cause of death for kids under four,” said Melissa Meris, who owns the company. “Starting early is very important.”

The award helped put them on the map, letting potential customers and the public know about them.

TOP EATS

While many winners have been in business for years, Batter Up Bakery in Levittown won Best Bakery a year and a half after opening. They made the four-tier cake for the event.

“They try the product. They like the product,” Alyssa Hu-Frazier, marketing director, said. “The biggest thing is getting them in the door. Then they come back.”

They become part of family birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and other celebrations, but enjoy being celebrated at the Best of Long Island as well.

“It means everything to us. It makes us valued as a business,” Hu-Frazier said. “We already started using it. It’s about letting people know.”

“People know the name,” she said of the result of the Best of Long Island win. “Seeing the Best Of and then Batter Up Bakery associated with it will be a tremendous help. Just tonight, we met so many people here who didn’t know about Batter Up Bakery. Now they do.”

Bliss Pastries, meanwhile, won Best Cookie and Best Gluten-Free menu, founded after Stacy Malinow’s daughter was diagnosed with celiac disease.

“I started baking for her when there were very few gluten-free foods,” Malinow said. “I made recipes that taste exactly like regular recipes. People told me you should start a business. In the pandemic, I decided to do it.”

While some new companies took a victory lap, some Long Island classics were back. Meryl Zorn, president of Zorn’s, celebrating being in business for 85 years, won this year for Best Fried Chicken and Best Chicken Pot Pies.

The FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest also gave Zorn’s things to celebrate as they promote quality and longevity.

“I think it’s fantastic that we’re acknowledged,” said Zorn. “We use it in advertising, for promotions. We use it on everything. We use it all the time.”

Steve Nappi, who co-owns Nappi’s Nook in Nesconset with brother Jason, wife Denise and sister-in-law Jeanne, took the honors for Best Omelet.

“Our omelets are delicious. They’re made with love,” Steve said. “We have a bunch of omelets to choose from.”

Like many winners, they already started marketing around the honor, with the list already posted online.

“We just started advertising it this week with a banner,” Nappi said. “We got a plaque and we posted it on Facebook.”

FASHION FIRST

Retailers also were honored, including Dominique Maciejka, owner of Paper Doll Vintage Boutique in Sayville, who won Best Vintage Clothing Store, selling vintage clothing dating back to the 1920s.

“We’re organized by decade,” she said. “Whether it’s somebody looking for theme attire or people who have their favorite decade that they gravitate towards.”

She said she’s been selling clothing online since age 13, then selling to stores while in college, before opening her own store in 2012, winning this award more than a dozen times.

The store shifted to online temporarily after a fire in October with a new location expected to open in May or June.

“Now we are doing sales through Instagram,” she said, “and working on making the space beautiful.”

THE BEAT GOES ON

Best of Long Island’s arts and entertainment awards included Long Island Children’s Museum Theater as Best Theater Arts Center, the Cradle of Aviation Museum as Best Museum and DJ Vinny Dice as Best DJ Company.

During cocktail hour, revelers got a chance to mingle with FourLeaf Best of Long Island winners at their expo tables, including Best Bubble Tea winner YAAAS TEA, Best Potato Salad winner Van’s Country Style Potato Salad, Best Soup winner NY Bone Broths, Best Homemade Pasta winner La Gustosa Ravioli, and Best Volleyball Organization East End Volleyball. Also with an expo was Knot of This World Pretzels, which won three categories: Best Hot Dogs, Best Soft Pretzel, and Best Binge-watching Snack. Additionally, guests had a chance to meet the team behind Grandpa Tony’s at their expo table, winner of Best Catering Hall, Best Romantic Dinner, Best Restaurant With A Water View, and Best Mussels.

Revelers also entered for a chance to win raffles from FourLeaf Best of Long Island winners. The Long Island Ducks raffled off a suite for a home game in the month of June or July. Twisted Cow Distillery, in addition to their expo table, raffled off four tickets for a custom private tour and tasting. And Northport Hotel raffled off a one-night stay at the Northport Hotel with a $200 gift card to the Northport Hotel Restaurant.

Best Celebrity Impersonator winner Elizabeth Edquist wowed the crowd with her Totally Taylor Swift performance. And Best Singers Lee Ann Brill and John Prussen (duet) performed “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” by Neil Diamond. Le Selfie, winner of Best Photo Booth, supplied the Roamers and fun with the photo booth.

The Mystic, voted Best Cover Band, performed a medley of dance, disco and classic rock. An eight-person band who won two years in row, they also perform at venues such as Plattduetsche in Franklin Square, and in the summer at Malibu Shore Club, Salt Shack, and the Boat Yard.

“They sound just like the record on everything,” said Amy Bello, the band’s manager. “They’re versatile. They play with the same members, so they have good chemistry.”

See all 2025 Best of Long Island winners at bestofli.com.