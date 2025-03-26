Boys & Girls club hosts Teen Job Fair

Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club is hosting a Teen Job and Career Fair to be held on Wednesday, April 9, at the

club from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Teen Job and Career Fair is designed to provide local high school students with valuable opportunities to explore potential career paths, connect with employers, and gain insight into the various industries and professions that shape our community.

The club said its goal is to empower these young individuals with the skills, guidance, and resources they need to begin their professional journeys.

Participating businesses include City of Glen Cove, Charles Evans Center, Law Office of Frank Cassisi, LC3, Locust Valley Florist, Nassau County Parks and Recreation, Nassau County Police Department, Northwell Health, Piping Rock Country Club, Rooted Architecture Studio, Seawanhaka Yacht Club, Serve Well Electric, Stroll Magazine, Town of Oyster Bay, The Waterfront Center, YMCA at Glen Cove and more to come.

Don’t miss out on this impactful event that will help inspire our teens. For more information on GBBGC, please visit their website GBBGC.org.