Crafting events at the Jericho library

Painters pose with their canvases at Madhumita Sen’s November class at the Jericho library

April 2 at 6:30 p.m.: Felted Easter Eggs

Felted Easter eggs are like little wooly wonders, made by squishing and sticking animal fibers together into a cozy, tough fabric.

Join in on the fun as you master the basics of felting and whip up some fabulously festive Easter eggs, hosted with Amy Persaud the Pom Pom Queen.

April 15 at 11:00 a.m.: Cardboard Explosion!

For children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, four original stories will be brought to life using nothing but cardboard and the power of your imagination.

With help from the audience, puppeteer Brad Shur transforms simple cardboard shapes into elaborate puppet characters, then brings them to life right before your eyes.

Please register only once per family. Enter the number of people in your group in the space indicated when registering.

April 18 at 4:00 p.m.: Craft Corner

Children in grades kindergarten through third will make a fun craft with help from teen volunteers.

April 22 at 6:30 p.m.: Teen Community Service: Tiny Birdhouse Workshop

Get creative and help brighten up our community by painting a birdhouse! This fun, hands-on workshop invites you to paint your own unique birdhouse, giving you the chance to express your artistic flair while learning about wildlife conservation.

April 23 at 6:30 p.m.: Teens: Create Your Own Mosaic

Unlock your creativity and transform simple materials into stunning works of art using colorful tiles and glass pieces!

April 25 at 10:00 a.m.: Paint Workshop with Madhumita Sen

Celebrate the beauty of spring in this hands-on acrylic painting workshop, where you’ll create a breathtaking cherry blossom tree on canvas. With step-by-step guidance, you’ll explore blending techniques, layering, and brushwork to capture the soft, delicate petals and graceful branches. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced painter, this workshop offers a relaxing and inspiring space to express your creativity.

$5.00 per person, non-refundable.

April 29 at 7:00 p.m.: Poetry Collage Art

Children in grades third through fifth will select words from old magazines and cut them out to create a visual poetry collage combining visual art with writing for very unique, fun results!

