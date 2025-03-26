Glen Cove’s Tree City USA application approved for 23rd consecutive year

Glen Cove residents are hard at work to maintain the city’s greenery

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has approved Glen Cove’s 2024 Tree City USA application for the 23rd year in a row. The recognition marks dedication to urban forestry and environmental stewardship.

This Tree City USA recognition, which the Arbor Day Foundation awards, pends final approval and underscores the city’s commitment to tree preservation, sustainability, and community beautification.

The program honors cities that demonstrate excellence in urban forest management by meeting four key standards: maintaining a tree board or commission, having a community tree ordinance, allocating an annual forestry budget, and hosting an annual Arbor Day observance.

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck expressed her pride in Glen Cove’s long-standing dedication to urban forestry, stating:

“For 23 years, Glen Cove has been committed to preserving and enhancing our tree canopy. Trees are a vital part of our community, improving air quality, providing shade, and adding to the beauty of our city. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our Tree Commission, and I am proud to continue this tradition of environmental stewardship.”

The Glen Cove Tree Commission consists of chairperson Emanuel Grella and board members Keith Simpson, Michael Michel, and Elizabeth Mestres.

For more information about the Glen Cove Tree Commission, visit glencoveny.gov/tree-commission.

Information submitted from the City of Glen Cove