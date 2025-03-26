Glenwood Landing first graders celebrate astronomy

First graders at Glenwood Landing School took to the stage dressed in decorative “out-of-this-world costumes” for the first interdisciplinary Astronomy Celebration. The event, hosted on Thursday, March 20, took place in front of their proud teachers, principal Bridget Finder, administrators, parents, and family members.

The Astronomy Celebration combined reading and writing through science, art, music, and foreign languages. For months, students researched and wrote books about the planets in the solar system.

During the culmination, the students sang several songs, including “I’m a Little Rocket,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “Twinkle,Twinkle, Little Star,” in three languages: English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

The event featured student learning in multiple disciplines, including astronomy lessons in their classrooms, science research, video conferences and guest author readings.

It was clear to all the families and guests in the audience how hard each of the students worked throughout their many months of study to achieve such a high level of collaboration, communication, innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking during their Astronomy Celebration. Parents were invited back to the classrooms to read student-created Astronomy books, see artwork, and learn all about planets!

Submitted by the North Shore Central School District