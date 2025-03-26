Her Long Island Influence collects supplies for women in need

Her Long Island Influence attendees at the collection event in Plainview

Her Long Island Influence, a networking group dedicated to empowering women across Long Island, collected essential items – including shampoo, conditioner, soaps, journals and razors, all stuffed into colorful backpacks – for the Suffolk County Office of Women’s Services at a recent gathering hosted by Community Care Rx in Plainview.

The effort underscores the group’s commitment to uplifting and supporting women throughout the Long Island community.

“Our goal is to create a supportive and inspiring space where women can connect, grow, and thrive,” co-founder of Her Long Island Influence Mary Fu said. “We Want to empower women and make a tangible impact in our community.”

The event also featured an engaging presentation, Community Care RX, on wellness and IV therapy, highlighting its benefits in supporting women’s health. This informative session provided attendees with valuable insights into innovative health practices, aligning with the group’s focus on personal and professional growth.

“Her Long Island Influence continues to be a driving force, attracting female leaders in every industry,” Co-Founder of Her Long Island Influence Nicole Weingartner said. “Through events like this, we create opportunities for leadership development, collaboration, and community engagement.”

Nicole L. Weingartner and Mary Fu founded HLII and aims to redefine networking for women by cultivating connections, fostering growth, and amplifying voices.