Hicksville Middle School celebrates Pi Week

Hicksville Middle School celebrated Pi Day on March 14 with a weeklong series of events, culminating in the unforgettable “Pie a Teacher or Principal” activity. This fun and spirited event brought students and staff together in a display of school unity.

In total, 21 staff members including the principal, assistant principals, teachers and even a security guard volunteered to be “pied” in the face by students. The celebration not only highlighted Pi Day but also showcased the creativity, enthusiasm and community spirit of Hicksville Middle School.