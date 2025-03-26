Port Washington HarborFest looking for photo submissions

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce’s HarborFest committee is looking for photo submissions of Port Washington waters for an exhibit ahead of the upcoming HarborFest on Sunday, June 1.

The “Pride of Cow Bay” Nautical Museum, or the red tugboat building near the Port Washington Town Dock entrance, will host the photo exhibit, which will be viewable through the building’s porthole windows. The committee replaces the photo exhibit every year just before the Chamber of Commerce’s HarborFest celebration.

The yearly exhibit focuses on the waterfront and surrounding areas to reinforce HarborFest’s motto, “Today’s the day to save the Bay.” This year, the HarborFest committee decided to open the exhibit to the entire community rather than feature photos from one photographer.

Professional and amateur photographers are encouraged to submit one or two photos for review. The committee will select only 12 photos, and applicants must be residents or own businesses in Port Washington.

The other requirement is that the photo includes Manhasset Bay, Baxter’s Pond, or Mill Pond. No sunset photos will be accepted unless a main subject is in the foreground where the sunset isn’t the primary focus.

Those interested can send a JPEG image to debbiegreco@verizon.net. Debbie Grecco will also accept any questions by email. The file size should be at least one MB since the photos featured in the exhibit will be enlarged to 16” x 20”. Photos need to be submitted no later than May 1, but they may be sent any time before that date.

Information provided by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce’s HarborFest Committee.