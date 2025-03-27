Second annual Taste of Massapequa is coming in April

The Massapequa Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Taste of Massapequa event on April 24. At this event, community members will have the opportunity to try food from different restaurants and cuisines.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wren Kitchens, 5500 Sunrise Highway in Massapequa. Over 30 local restaurants will provide food samples for people to taste. The event will also feature music, games, and a raffle.

“It becomes a fun night,” Massapequa Chamber of Commerce President Robin Hepworth said when describing the event.

Registration can be done on the chamber’s website at massapequachamber.org. The Taste of Massapequa experience costs $30 per person. The chamber’s social media posting about the event calls it “a fantastic opportunity to connect with the local community and promote your business.”