Your guide to Easter Egg Hunts on Long Island 2025

Here’s your complete guide to Easter egg hunts happening on Long Island in 2025.

Easter is almost here, and with it comes a colorful tradition: Easter egg hunts! The celebratory searches are happening all over Long Island. If you’re looking for a fun way to spend time with family this month, here are all the Easter egg hunts happening near you — hop to it!

NASSAU

The City of Long Beach Department of Parks and Recreation’s annual egg hunt returns this year in full force. The hunt is for ages 7 and younger and includes different time slots for different age ranges. Residents must register in person at the Long Beach Recreation Center lobby.

700 Magnolia Blvd., Long Beach

Ages 1-7. Free. Advanced registration required. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 12.

Prepare your kids to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in a fun egg hunt in Farmingdale Village.

361 Main St., Farmingdale

Ages 11 and younger. Free. 11 a.m. April 12.

Enjoy muffins, bagels, and coffee while celebrating Easter with friends and family at Dee’s Nursery. Mother Goose will read a story to kids, and there will be an option for crafts alongside an Easter egg hunt.

69 Atlantic Ave., Oceanside

$129 per table. 9:30 a.m. April 12, 13, and 19.

At this egg-cellent Easter hunt, every child will receive a bag to collect candy-filled eggs, and five lucky kids will win the grand prize: an Easter basket! Parents should also be ready to snap photos of their children with the Easter Bunny.

261 Airport Plaza Blvd., Farmingdale; 1897 Front St., East Meadow

Ages 8 and younger. Free. Advanced registration required. 4-5:30 p.m. April 15.

The Center for Science Teaching and Learning is hosting an adventurous egg hunt where kids can interact with animals and animatronic dinosaurs. The event will also include crafts to take home.

1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre

Egg hunt included with museum admission: $12 children; $15 adults; $12 seniors. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 17-19.

Partake in an egg hunt and allow your child to hold real barnyard animals like goats, chicks, and lambs.

56 Gnarled Hollow Rd., East Setauket

Ages 2 and older require a ticket. Advanced registration is required. $13.50. Multiple times slots available. April 18-20.

Enjoy a variety of activities to keep your kids busy at the Walled Garden — a petting zoo, arts and crafts, and an exciting egg hunt! There will also be an interactive children’s concert led by FunikiJam.

25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Huntington

Ages 1-8. $20. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. April 19.

SUFFOLK

Enjoy endless family fun at White Post Farms with egg hunts, pony rides, magic shows, and photos with the Easter Bunny! For nearly a month, egg hunts run continuously throughout the day, giving you the freedom to join the fun at your convenience.

250 Old Country Rd., Melville

$29.95 in cash; $33.95 online. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22-April 20.

Join the aquarium to search for some wonderful eggs this year!

1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

$12 participating child; $7 adults; $6 seniors 65 and older; $5 “helper siblings” ages 7-12. Advanced registration required. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 5, 6, 12, 13.

Join Tumbling Tunes for their Easter party, including an egg hunt, cookie and basket decorating, as well as other fun activities.

212 Laurel Rd., East Northport

Ages 2 and older. $35-80. Advanced registration required. 3-5 p.m. April 6.

Join Sweetbriar at their Nature Center for springtime fun with games, crafts, animal presentations, and an egg hunt. There will be an opportunity for pictures with the Easter Bunny, as well as pony rides and tasty treats from the Apple Puffs Truck available. Sweetbriar has multiple egg hunts throughout the day, with a special one for 2-4 year olds and their parents.

62 Eckernkamp Dr., Smithtown

Ages 2-14. $25 for children 2 years and older; $5 for adults. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12.

Capture special moments with the Easter Bunny, meet adorable animals at the petting zoo, and enjoy games perfect for kids. Food and refreshing drinks will be available for purchase.

625 Belmont Ave., West Babylon

Ages 9 and younger. $8 vehicle fee use. 12-2 p.m. April 12.

Get egg-cited for the Heritage Center’s annual Easter egg hunt, which also includes coloring activities and refreshments. Local food trucks will be available for food and drinks to purchase.

633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd., ​Mount Sinai

Ages 12 and under. $15. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. April 19.

Join a day of family fun at Port Jefferson’s annual Easter Parade and Egg Hunt! Don’t miss a chance to snap a photo with the Easter Bunny, and get ready for the egg hunt, which kicks off immediately after the parade.

PJ Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson

Ages 2-8. Free. 12:45-2 p.m. April 19.

Read also: Long Island Nostalgia Fest to return to Mineola in July