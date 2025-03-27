The Weekender: Things to do on Long Island this weekend

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include comedy shows, concerts and more.
HANK AZARIA & THE EZ STREET BAND
Azaria of The Simpsons fame spent months creating an impression of Bruce’s distinctive speaking cadence and singing ‘voice’ to conceive the tribute show.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org
$40-$70. 8 p.m. March 28.
WORLD A VIBES MUSICFEST
Featuring live performances from artists Dexta Daps, Chronic Law, Kranium, Skeng, Spice, Kraff, Valiant and Kkrytical. The festival will be hosted by Jabba, International Starr, Markus Platinum and DJ Roy.
UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com
$92-$376. 9 p.m. March 28.
THE SOUTH SHORE SYMPHONY
The program features Slavic Masterworks Dvorak: Slavonic Dances, op. 46, no. 3 in Ab major; Bacewicz: Cello Concerto No. 1 (Amy Barston, cello); and Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5, op. 64, e minor
Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org
7:30 p.m. March 29.
KATT WILLIAMS
This stand-up comedian and actor is from Cincinnati, Ohio. He has starred in films such as “Father Figures” and “Friday After Next.”
UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com
$75-$303. 8 p.m. March 29.
GARY OWEN
This stand-up comedian and actor. He has headlined on the cable channel Black Entertainment Television and performed at Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam.
Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com
$35-$110. 8 p.m. March 29.
JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, this new musical is the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he’s got life all figured out. Until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.
CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, cmpac.com
$27-$264. March 29-April 12.
JANICE BUCKNER
As a solo artist, she is known for her silky voice accompanied by delicate guitar and bass playing, both electric and upright.
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org
Free with admission. 3 p.m. March 30.