Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
New Hyde Park

American Legion Auxiliary dines for veterans in New Hyde Park

Walls-of-Honor-2019-Collage-Photo-bottom-right
American Legion Auxiliary members in Williston Unit 144 at a past Wall of Honor event.
Long Island Press Media Library

Thanks to a local American Legion Auxiliary, you can give back to veterans by having dinner.

Williston Unit 144 is holding its “Dinner for a Cause” fundraiser at Omega Diner at 1809 Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park. The event supports the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency Food Pantry.

All who eat at Omega on May 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and show the below flyer will have 15% of their bill donated to fund the purchase of supermarket gift cards for veterans with food insecurity who visit the Veterans Service Agency’s Food Pantry.

omegafundraiser
Flyer for the American Legion Auxiliary fundraising event at Omega Diner,

Dine-in and take-out orders of food and non-alcoholic beverages are eligible for the fundraiser.

About the Author

More New Hyde Park News

More from our Sister Sites