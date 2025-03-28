American Legion Auxiliary dines for veterans in New Hyde Park

Thanks to a local American Legion Auxiliary, you can give back to veterans by having dinner.

Williston Unit 144 is holding its “Dinner for a Cause” fundraiser at Omega Diner at 1809 Lakeville Road in New Hyde Park. The event supports the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency Food Pantry.

All who eat at Omega on May 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and show the below flyer will have 15% of their bill donated to fund the purchase of supermarket gift cards for veterans with food insecurity who visit the Veterans Service Agency’s Food Pantry.

Dine-in and take-out orders of food and non-alcoholic beverages are eligible for the fundraiser.