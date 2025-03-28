New Hyde Park chapter donates to Long Island Cares women’s vet program

Long Island Cares veterans and members celebrating women veterans, including Lodge members Frank Cappa and Ralph Scherillo, Long Island Cares VetsWork LifeSkills Specialist Fern Summer, member Regina Vitale, and Lodge Veterans Chair Anthony Vitale.

An island-wide program for women’s veterans just got a $1,000 boost.

Long Island Cares Veterans Services offers the “Resources for Women Veterans” program, which provides essential materials tailored to the unique needs of women who have served.

Despite their incredible contributions, women veterans are often overlooked in our society, according to Long Island Cares.

In recognition of this vital initiative, members of New Hyde Park-North Shore NY Elks #2107, a chapter of the Long Island Cares organization, presented a $1,000 donation to support the program. The chapter looks forward to this donation being used to support essential resources.