Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Best pizza on LI, library controversy and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Everyone knows that New York and Long Island are home to the most delicious pizza in the country, making the title of “best” a hard-fought competition. But Long Island has spoken — so who officially makes the best pizza on Long Island?

The Great Neck Library fired two employees from their teens program, drawing opposition from students and parents who expressed strong support for the pair.

I picked up, made a polite greeting and the voice on the other end of the line said to me, very calmly, “you have breast cancer.” It was the greatest shock of my life — or so I thought.

The union representing over 1,200 National Grid employees working in Long Island’s natural gas and power plants is set to strike if they do not reach a tentative agreement by March 28.

Susan Soltis, a retired North Shore High School English teacher, has died after a brief illness. She was 68.