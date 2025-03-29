Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Best pizza on LI, library controversy and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes an op-ed from a woman who was fired after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Who makes the best pizza on Long Island?

Margherita and Cheese New York City Style Slices on Paper Plates

Everyone knows that New York and Long Island are home to the most delicious pizza in the country, making the title of “best” a hard-fought competition. But Long Island has spoken — so who officially makes the best pizza on Long Island?

Great Neck Library employee firings stir teenager pushbackThe Great Neck Library has come under fire by teens and parents after terminating the employment of two employees from its teens Levels program

The Great Neck Library fired two employees from their teens program, drawing opposition from students and parents who expressed strong support for the pair.

Op-Ed: I was diagnosed with cancer, fired from my job — NYS’s paid leave program left me adriftAllison Burris was fired after being diagnosed with breast cancer. New York's paid leave program left her and her family struggling to make ends meet.

I picked up, made a polite greeting and the voice on the other end of the line said to me, very calmly, “you have breast cancer.” It was the greatest shock of my life — or so I thought.

National Grid union rallies ahead of possible strike

The union representing over 1,200 National Grid employees working in Long Island’s natural gas and power plants is set to strike if they do not reach a tentative agreement by March 28.

Susan Soltis, retired North Shore teacher, dies at 68Susan Soltis

Susan Soltis, a retired North Shore High School English teacher, has died after a brief illness. She was 68.

