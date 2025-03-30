North Middle School eighth grader Brian Liu, pictured here at the North Middle School Spelling Bee on Jan. 15, will compete in the National Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

For the second time in three years, North Middle School’s Brian Liu is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee to compete on the national stage.

Now an eighth grader, Brian first represented Long Island at the competition in 2023 as a sixth grader.

His path to the 2025 national bee began on Jan. 15, when he took first place in the North Middle School Spelling Bee after 22 intense rounds. He then moved on to a regional competition held online, where he secured a spot in the finals and correctly spelled “quetzal” after 17 rounds to clinch his place at nationals.

Brian is one of two students from Long Island who will compete in Washington, D.C., from May 27–29. This is his second time qualifying for the national bee and marks the third straight year a North Middle student has advanced to the prestigious competition.