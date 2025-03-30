The North Shore Hebrew Academy conducted the annual Dr. Paul Brody Megillah Readers Program where students chanted the “Gantze Megillah,” or the Scroll of Esther, for the 23rd year.

This included Jeremy Brownstein, who three years ago embarked upon studying Hebrew with Dr. Paul Brody’s wife Drora. He entered the North Shore Hebrew Academy in 6th grade with no other Yeshiva background yet was praised for a remarkable job reading his portion of the Megillah

Information submitted by the NSHA Institutional Advancement