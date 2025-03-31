Focus on Great Neck Peninsula : Rebecca Sassouni and GNPS Board of Trustees

The Great Neck Board of Education

One of the oldest organizations in our town, established in 1814, is the Great Neck public school system, which encompasses Great Neck, North New Hyde Park, and a portion of Manhasset Hills, on the suburban North Shore of Long Island. As stated on its website, “District residents value public education and have high expectations for their school system.” Yes and Yes.

Our Diversity

Our diversity is a point of pride to many in Great Neck, along with our abundant resources and wealth of talented, human capital. “A diverse population adds to the richness of the school community. Our more than 6,900 students come from over 40 countries,” the GNPS website states. To that end, GNPS is led by a diverse and dedicated Great Neck group of volunteer- residents, (Grant Toch, Donna Peirez, Joan Chan, Steven Chen and Rebecca Sassouni), trustees of the GNPS Board of Education (BOE). Each year in May the BOE trustees are elected by fellow residents in the annual school district election. Each trustee serves a three-year, unpaid term. The GNPS BOE’s chief executive officer is the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kenneth R. Bossert. To learn more about GNPS, visit <https://www.greatneck.k12.ny.us>

“If you want something done, ask a busy person.”

As Benjamin Franklin famously said: “If you want something done, ask a busy person.” Rebecca Sassouni is currently serving her third term on the GNPS BOE. By day she is a Great Neck attorney specializing in family law, education law and mediation. Around the cklock, she is a prolific writer, raconteur and activist.

When asked about her record to date, Sassouni remarks: “I am a service leader and believe in deep listening and reflection.” As for Great Neck: “I adore it, there is simply no better place to reside, educate, and raise a family.” For Sassouni, “it is an honor and a privilege to serve this magnificent community.”

Sassouni has enjoyed popular support in her past contested elections. Her tenure has endured many highs and many challenges. In her role as president of the GNPS BOE, Sassouni brought about significant and important changes to GNPS policy and operations, leading to unprecedented outcomes. Sassouni adeptly led the BOE during the COVID pandemic, navigating some highly charged and heated public meetings. Throughout she insisted on accountability, stating: “A public institution must endeavor to educate and to model viewpoint neutrality and courtesy rather than alienate, disenfranchise or remove members of the public.” In November 2023, in response to communal outcry following the Hamas attacks in Israel, Sassouni led the GNPS board and administration in a unanimous resolution calling upon the NYS Education Department to condemn antisemitism, Hamas terrorism, Islamophobia, and to allocate resources to fight same. At the time, Sassouni’s BOE colleagues also charged GNPS administration with a full review of curriculum and program related to antisemitism.

Public service is not for the faint-hearted.

Sassouni has a way of elevating civil discourse. In retort to at-times unruly critics at public board meetings, Sassouni oft responded “this is not your living room,” “a house divided against itself will not stand,” and, “public education is the nursery of democracy.” The last quote was penned by Alexis de Toqueville and more recently by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. It is a heady role, being a steward in the community, and the rewards are great. Sassouni says her lodestars are always “fundamental fairness” and a “disdain for bullies of any kind.” Her favorite part of being a BOE trustee is “reading to children and visiting our schools.”

Sassouni is a seasoned volunteer, and has also led the Sephardic Heritage Alliance, Inc. <www.shai.org> as president and remains an officer, ] the United Parent Teacher Council, <www.uptc.org> and Temple Israel of Great Neck. <www.tign.org>.

In March 2024, following the barbaric Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Sassouni traveled to Israel on a solidarity mission, publicly chronicling and bringing a spotlight to the plight of Israelis, Jews and allies in the face of antisemitism and bias. One year later, Sassouni is particularly distressed by the increasing “normalization” of antisemitism and support for Hamas across college campuses and elsewhere. Joining the fight, Sassouni joined Professor Shai Davidai in opposition to Columbia University’s administrative lockout in Spring 2024.

Giving back, paying it forward. Whatever it takes.

A multilingual first-generation American born to Persian Jews, Sassouni feels it is her “civic duty” to pay forward and share the traditional, hardworking ethics instilled in her. To that end, she expresses admiration for the matriarchs in her family, “sheer-zans,” (Farsi), a “lioness.” Each was a lioness and “eshet hayil,” (Hebrew) a Woman of Valor.

Janet Nina Esagoff, a longtime Great Neck resident, founded Destination: Great Neck, a 501c3 community organization in 2021. (Follow @greatneckbiz) In 2017, she launched her eponymous litigation firm, Esagoff Law Group PC, in her hometown of Great Neck. Prior to the law, Janet was the owner/ operator of “Party Girl”, a popular girls/ teen boutique specializing in custom-made special occasion wear, located on Bond Street.