Court dismisses four Long Island school districts’ case against mascot ban

Wantagh is one of four school districts that had its lawsuit against a mascot ban dismissed in federal court on Thursday, March 27

A federal judge ruled in favor of the state’s Board of Regents, dismissing a lawsuit by four Long Island school districts which challenged the state’s ban on the use of indigenous names, mascots and logos by public schools.

U.S. Chief District Judge Margo K. Brodie decided to terminate the lawsuits that were filed on Thursday, March 28. The Connetquot, Massapequa, Wantagh and Wyandanch school districts had all challenged the state’s approval of banning indigenous names, logos and mascots for use by public schools. The judge wrote that the districts failed to provide enough evidence and that the districts “lack capacity” to sue under the 14th Amendment and other acts.

“Because school district plaintiffs, school board plaintiffs, and individual board member plaintiffs suing in their official capacity lack capacity to assert a First Amendment violation, the court does not address their overbreadth claims,” the court document said.

Both Nassau school districts said they were disappointed by the court’s ruling.

“We are disappointed to share that a federal judge has dismissed our lawsuit challenging New York State’s regulation banning Native American mascots,” the Massapequa School District said Friday. “While this decision is not the outcome we had hoped for, it does not change our unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving the identity and traditions of our community. We firmly believe that decisions about our schools should reflect the voices of the people who live here, not be dictated by the state.”

“As many of you are aware, the Wantagh Board of Education had launched a legal challenge against the New York State Education Department regarding their 2022 mandate requiring all districts that had Native American mascots to change to a new mascot. Our district had asked the courts to allow us to maintain the Warrior nickname that so many of us are proud of in the community. In a poll administered in 2023, the community overwhelmingly supported challenging the regulation in the courts.”

The Wantagh and Massapequa school districts said they have been working on plans to move forward.

The four Long Island districts all filed a complaint in January 2024 after months of deliberation between the school districts and the state.

​​The New York State Education Department said in November 2022 that it was requiring schools with indigenous names, mascots and logos to find replacements by the end of the 2022-23 school year, which was later changed to June 2025. A draft was created the following month that would expand the requirement to logos and names as well which was passed in 2023.

Part 123 took effect on May 3, 2023, which said that “no public school in the State of New York may utilize or display an indigenous name, logo, or mascot other than for purposes of classroom instruction.”

Court documents said that the Massapequa, Wantagh, and Wyandanch Boards of Education each passed resolutions in accordance with Part 123 to eliminate their use of indigenous names, mascots, or logos by the end of the 2024–2025 school year while the Connetquot School District had not passed a resolution.

The Wantagh School District said a September 2023 survey of 962 respondents showed that more than 88% of the school community had asked that the district at least maintain the “Warrior” name and that three-quarters of respondents had requested the district to challenge the state’s decision. The team logo also features an indigenous person.

Massapequa has its team name as the “Chiefs” and the district’s primary logo has a war bonnet, indigenous feathered headgear, on top of an “M.”

The Wyandanch School District also uses the “Warriors” team name and the Connetquot School District has its team name as the “Thunderbirds” which is a mythological creature in indigenous culture.

The judge said the districts have 30 days to file an amended complaint, and that if no complaint is made, the clerk will close the case.