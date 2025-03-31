Manhasset High School performs ‘The Outsiders’
The Manhasset High School performed the acclaimed novel-turned-musical “The Outsiders.”
Courtesy of the Manhasset Public Schools
The Greasers and Socs took the stage at the Munsey Park Auditorium in the Manhasset High School Theater’s latest musical.
The high school theater group performed three shows of “The Outsiders” over the weekend of March 21-23.
“The Outsiders” musical is a rendition of the acclaimed novel, combining the compelling storyline with song and dance.