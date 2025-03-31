Manhasset students win awards at science research fair

At the Kathy Belton Science Fair, Manhasset High School tenth graders Krisha Wadhwa (left) and Belen Vazquez (right) won second place for their project “The Energy Production of Chlorella treated with Ammonium Sulfate Contaminated Water through a Microbial Fuel Cell.”

Tenth-grade science research students from Manhasset High School participated in the Kathy Belton Science Fair at Molloy University on March 21 and earned awards for their projects.

In the Earth and Environmental Science category, Krisha Wadhwa and Belen Vazquez won second place for their project “The Energy Production of Chlorella treated with Ammonium Sulfate Contaminated Water through a Microbial Fuel Cell.”

In the Physics/Engineering category, Paige Petropoulos and Chiara D’Angelo also took second place for their project “Utilizing Different Types of Organic Dye to Enhance the Performance of Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells.”

The Kathy Belton Science Fair provides ninth and tenth grade Long Island high school STEM scholars with a supportive environment to share their research and collaborate with other students and teachers.