Manorhaven trustees talk federal funding cuts, development at monthly meeting

Manorhaven Mayor John Popeleski said the village will keep residents informed about development projects during March 26 board of trustees meeting.

The Manorhaven Board of Trustees discussed more than $1 million in federal funding cuts to the village and listened to community feedback on community development during their meeting on Wednesday, March 26.

Mayor John Popeleski said the village is seeking new funding options for its $4.8 million sanitary sewer channel replacement project because more than $1 million of federal money granted to the project was eliminated after the federal government approved its budget March 14.

After learning about the funding cuts from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi’s office, Popeleski said village officials met with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office to ask the state to support the sewage treatment project’s funding. The village also sent letters asking other state, town, and county officials for support.

“This is a very, very vital piece of pipe for the village because it takes our sewer water from this side of Manorhaven and brings it over to our pump station,” Popeleski said. “It is starting to sag, and we really need it fixed immediately.”

The mayor also said the village will consider offsetting the funding cuts through grant money rather than increasing taxes and using leftover money from the federal and state governments on other projects.

The village said that if the channel crossing pipe section of their over 60-year-old sewer system isn’t replaced soon, the pipe’s cast iron can deteriorate, threatening public health and causing possible closures to the beach and harbor.

Along with discussing funding for the sewage project, a few residents also spoke about their concerns about development around the village.

Resident Christine Zahn asked the board if they would consider making a regional plan for Manhasset Isle as construction continues on properties, including 22 Sagamore Hill Drive. Zahn also said the village should keep its residents updated on developments for larger-scale projects.

Popeleski said the village would consider putting up signs around development sites and would inform residents about potential development projects.

Other residents, like Scott Stolzman, spoke about a potential development at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive, for which the Manorhaven Board of Zoning Appeals approved an application earlier in the month. Stolzman said building density on new developments should be carefully monitored, as the potential three-story site at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive is seeking 49 dwelling units with 1 retail space.

“It changes the character of the neighborhood,” Stolzman said.

The residents who spoke said that they don’t oppose development, but asked that future developments be transparent with the community and the developers listen to residents’ feedback.

Responding to concerns, Popeleski said the Board of Trustees will listen to community feedback and hold a public hearing to hear a presentation by the potential developers at 30 Sagamore Hill Drive, Red Rock Homes LLC, during the board’s next meeting on Wednesday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m.