Long Island Representatives introduced a House bill for a $1 billion campus modernization plan for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Long Island representatives introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to allocate more than $1 billion for a campus modernization project at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino, a Republican congressman from Long Island who represents New York’s Second District. The district includes the South Shore of Long Island, predominantly in Suffolk County, with a small portion of the southeastern part of Nassau County.

“For generations, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has trained the men and women who keep our supply chains moving and our national defense strong,” Garbarino said. “But the infrastructure on campus must keep up with the rigorous demands placed on today’s midshipmen. This bill ensures the academy remains a world-class institution worthy of its mission.”

Garbarino is also a member of the United States Merchant Marine Academy Board of Visitors. He has served on the board since taking office in 2021.

The entire cohort of Long Island representatives have also jumped on the bill as co-sponsors. This includes Republican Rep. Nick LaLota (NY-01), Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03) and Democrat Rep. Laura Gillen (NY-04).

“For more than 80 years, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has been the pride of Long Island,” Gillen said. “As one of America’s five service academies, USMMA is a pathway for young Americans to serve our country and contribute to our maritime security. I’m proud to join Rep. Garbarino and my colleagues in working together for Long Island and leading this bipartisan bill to strengthen Long Island’s tradition of producing the best Midshipmen and mariners in the world.”

Also co-sponsoring the bill is Rep. Jen Kiggans, a Republican from Virginia.

Efforts to solicit comment from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy were unavailing.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is one of five federal service academies, joining the list with the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

A 2022 Maritime Security Infrastructure Council report showed that the 82-year-old academy’s facilities were gravely in need of upgrades, many of which had gone beyond their life expectancy without any improvements.

The $1.02 billion project, which was introduced to the House as a bill on Thursday, March 27, would last over 10 years and include upgrades to the entire campus. Its purpose is to bolster national security and maritime readiness.

The project would kick off with $54 million for design and planning over the first year of the project. Every year of the project afterward would cost about $107 million annually.

New construction is estimated to cost $519.8 million, with $357.6 million for facility renovations and upgrades, $91.1 million for design and $51.3 million for program management.

The constructions and renovations include $133.1 million for the Midshipmen Leadership Development and Readiness Center, $111.7 million for the Midshipmen Academic Center, and $94.8 million for upgrades to existing buildings.

Money for the project would come from the Maritime Security Trust Fund.

The project timeline spans from 2026 through 2035, with the academy maintaining the entire operation during construction.

“The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is a national treasure that has been neglected for decades,” Suozzi said. “It is time to restore it to its former glory.”