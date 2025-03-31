Safe boating classes offered in the Town of Hempstead

Supervisor Donald Clavin announced safe boating lessons in the Town of Hempstead.

A New York state law recently went into effect requiring all boat operators to be certified in safe boating. This law is known as Brianna’s Law, named after 11-year-old Long Island resident Brianna Lieneck, who was killed in a boating accident in 2005.

Clavin and town board colleagues said they want to ensure that all residents remain safe and prepared while boating.

“New York State law now requires that all operators of watercraft be certified in safe boating, and Hempstead Town is offering many classes to help local residents comply with the law ahead of the coming boating season,” said Clavin. “We in America’s largest township want to ensure that all local mariners practice safe boating, and we encourage them to sign up for the Town’s upcoming safe boating course.”

Spokesman Casey Sammon said the Town of Hempstead has been offering safe boating classes for 40 years. The town is urging boaters to take classes and obtain their certificate now that Brianna’s Law has taken effect.

“Residents will learn about operating their vehicle, special equipment required to be on the vehicle and various zoning laws,” said Sammon. “Boating is a Long Island passtime and you have to be safe out there. Someone could have been boating for years and never know about the equipment required to be on their vehicle by law.”

The Town’s Bay Constables will lead a boater safety course for adults ages 18 years and older in three sessions. The sessions will take place from 7-10 p.m on Tuesday, April 29; Tuesday, May 6; and Tuesday, May 13; at the Department of Conservation and Waterways (1401 Lido Boulevard, Point Lookout).

Participants must attend all three sessions in order to receive their boating safety certificate. Additional safe boating courses for youth and adults will be announced in the near future. Participants must call the Bay Constables at 516 897-4100 to register for an upcoming Boater Safety Class.