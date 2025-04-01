Your April 2025 horoscope: What’s in the stars this spring?

Spring has sprung, but will your luck bloom too? Here’s what your April 2025 horoscope has to say about it.

ARIES

Your generous nature will get you in trouble if you are too accommodating. Take time to nurture yourself and meaningful relationships instead of trying to impress an outsider. Romance is in the stars.

TAURUS

You can achieve what you set out to do if you are practical and use your talents, experience and knowledge skillfully. Don’t let temptation lead you astray. Stick to your original plans.

GEMINI

Don’t stop until you reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone obstruct your plans or tempt you using false information. It’s up to you to believe in yourself. Put your energy where it counts.

CANCER

Control your emotions. Walk away from unsavory situations and toward people who offer new possibilities. Create what you want to happen and leave the past behind.

LEO

Participate in something that allows you to use your physical and mental skills. A job offer looks promising, and a financial improvement is within reach. Love is in the stars.

VIRGO

Discussions will encourage you to learn something new or hone a rusty skill. Don’t let criticism stand in your way. Turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative pastime.

LIBRA

Entertaining or participating in something that brings you in contact with people you enjoy being around will offer insight into new opportunities.

SCORPIO

Take it easy, stick close to home and find novel ways to lower your overhead or make some extra cash selling off things you no longer need. Avoid no-win situations.

SAGITTARIUS

Protect your assets, health and emotional well-being. Don’t fold under pressure when it’s up to you to put your plans in motion and do what’s best for you. Put yourself first.

CAPRICORN

Use your connections and intelligence to get what you desire. Stop saying yes when you want to say no. Rid yourself of dead weight and empty promises.

AQUARIUS

Overloading your roster with projects that don’t interest you to please someone else will set you back and cause frustration. Choose the path that excites you most.

PISCES

You have plenty to gain if you trust your instincts. Don’t let anyone tamper with your confidence or talk you into doing something that benefits them more than you. Advocate for yourself.

There you have it! Your April 2025 horoscope by Psychic Deb has hopefully given you some insight as to what the next month has in store for you. Check out if your March horoscope came true!