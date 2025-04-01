Fire destroys dresses at Massapequa bridal shop

A fire at a Massapequa bridal shop destroyed up to 200 dresses on Sunday, March 30, according to the Nassau County Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

Uttaro said the fire at Bridal Reflections, located on Broadway and Central Ave, started around 3 p.m. Over 75 firefighters from four different departments including Massapequa, Seaford, Wantagh and Amityville responded to the blaze, according to Uttaro.

Patrons were inside the shop when they saw smoke rising from the floor, which triggered the fire alarms to be activated, he said.

Uttaro said the fire originated in the basement of the store and spread to The Coffee Grind next door. Neither business sustained major damages, although they will both remain closed for now.

The fire burnt dresses in the business’s storage area in the basement. No customers’ dresses were burnt during the fire, according to a statement from Bridal Reflections Instagram.

“Thankfully, all of our customer dresses are fine!” the salon posted on Instagram. We will continue to update you. The salon will be closed for now as we work to get the power restored.”

The Coffee Grind confirmed on Instagram the shop did not sustain any damage but will remain closed for a few days out of “an abundance of caution.”

The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.