Apparel and accesory store Uncharted opens in Greenvale

Uncharted staff cutting the ribbon at its grand opening celebration on March 29.

Uncharted, an apparel and accessory store owned by The Paper Store, opened its newest location in Greenvale on Saturday, March 29.

The new store in Wheatly Plaza is the brand’s first East Coast location. The Paper Store’s district manager, Lisamarie Soper, said she is excited about the new location, noting that the store is in the corner of the plaza, which gives the company more space.

“We love the site. It’s a nice large base with a lot of frontage and a great clientele here,” Soper said.

Uncharted offers its customers a variety of products, including clothing, home decor, accessories, baby items, toys, spa and beauty products, and more. Uncharted said its “Easter Must-Haves,” spring home decor, and the Jellycat Shop are currently trending in purchases.

Soper also said it hosted a soft opening on March 20 before the store’s launch in late March.

“The first couple of days were really busy, and it’s been a little bit slower, but we are hopeful it will pick up,” Soper said.

The grand opening celebration of the Greenvale location kicked off with a ribbon-cutting by Uncharted Store Manager Arlene Greenspan and staff. The opening also featured amenities for its customers, such as a Bon Bon cart and Popular Swedish Candy.

At the Saturday opening the first customers were also given prizes, such as in-store rewards.

“The first 100 customers get a scratch-off, and there are various offers on them,” Soper said. They’ll also be able to sign up for our TPS perks, which give them first dibs on coupons, catalogs, a birthday coupon, and $5 on the first of each month.”

Soper also said the latest Uncharted store represents not just new stores, but also new discoveries.

“Our products are always changing for a fun shopping experience, it’s new brands, new styles, a new way to shop,” Soper said.

Soper also said that plans for more The Paper Store locations in Suffolk County are underway. There is a small handful of The Paper Stores in Suffolk County.

“I don’t know where it will pop up next, but I know we are growing.”