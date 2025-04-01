Hicksville man indicted after deadly crash

A Hicksville man was indicted after his involvement in a high-speed, alcohol-fueled crash on West John Street that led to the death of a 30-year-old man, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Miguel Nolasco, 43, was arraigned on Tuesday, April 1, on grand jury indictment charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving, aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and driving while intoxicated, according to the DA’s office.

Donnelly said Nolasco was driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey westbound on West John Street towards Prospect Avenue in Hicksville at about 100 miles per hour. on Sept. 21, 2024.

The DA said the victim, 30-year-old Jannai Allen, was traveling eastbound on Prospect Avenue and making a lefthand turn toward Cantiague Rock Road when the defendant allegedly crashed into him, causing the victim’s vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

Blood drawn approximately one hour after the crash revealed Nolasco’s blood alcohol content was 0.21%, Donnelly said. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%

Nolasco is due back in court May 6. If convicted, he faces up to 8-1/3 to 25 years in prison.