Union leaders condemn Trump’s executive order on collective bargaining

Long Island union leaders recently called President Donald Trump’s executive order to end collective bargaining with federal unions in agencies with national security missions “anti-worker” and “anti-democracy.”

The executive order affected roughly 20 agencies, including the Departments of Defense, State, Treasury and Homeland Security. The Long Island Federation of Labor said the order threatens checks and balances within the government.

The order excludes the immediate hiring of police officers and firefighters. It also allows for the Defense Department and Veterans Affairs to continue collective bargaining in sections of their agencies if they can certify that doing so would not “impair national security.”

Over his first two months in office, Trump has signed at least 103 executive orders, including three orders targeted against law firms associated with previous investigations into Trump’s actions as president, which the Nassau County Bar Association condemned and said violated American citizens’ rights to due process and freedom of speech.

Long Island Federation of Labor President John Durso and Executive Director Ryan Stanton released a joint statement March 28 responding to Trump’s executive order on collective bargaining. The statement said the action threatened the rule of law.

“This is more than a policy dispute—it is a fundamental threat to the balance of power and the very principles that have safeguarded our republic since its founding,” Durso and Stanton said in their joint statement. “In his Farewell Address, President George Washington warned the nation of the dangers of political factions that place party loyalty above the public good, and of the creeping rise of despotism when checks and balances are ignored or dismantled.”

After signing the executive order on Thursday, March 27, the White House released a “fact sheet” which outlines Trump’s justification for ending collective bargaining across federal agencies.

“President Trump is taking action to ensure that agencies vital to national security can execute their missions without delay and protect the American people,” the fact sheet reads. “The president needs a responsive and accountable civil service to protect our national security.”

The Trump administration also said some federal unions have “declared war” on the president’s agenda and cited VA unions that have criticized Trump’s actions since taking office.

The Long Island union leaders said the executive order circumvents constitutionally protected rights that generations of soldiers in the armed forces fought to protect.

“We will not be silent as the power of the executive is used to sow division, punish political opponents, and undermine the rule of law.”