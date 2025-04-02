3 Syosset students advance to international science and engineering competition

Three Syosset High School students have earned top honors at the Long Island Science and Engineering Fair, qualifying them for the International Science and Engineering Fair this May in Columbus, Ohio.

Senior Winston Zhou and juniors Gary Han and Grace Liu earned first place in their respective categories at the regional competition. They were selected among the top 20 research projects from over 400 entries. In the next round, the three will compete for a share of $9 million in awards, prizes, and scholarships.

At the science competition earlier this month, the students were awarded first place in their respective categories for their research: Winston Zhou for his research, “Discrete Wavelet Transform-Based Parallel Hybrid Deep Learning Model for Forecasting El Niño-Southern Oscillation Cycles”; Han for his research, “Discovery of the First Ever Double Exocomet Using an Automated Deep Learning Convolutional Neural Network”; and Liu for her research, “A Panel Data Analysis of Entrepreneurial Success and Gender Disparities Due to Decision-Making Under Uncertainty”

“Congratulations to Gary Han, Grace Liu, and Winston Zhou for their remarkable accomplishments,” said Heather Hall, lead research facilitator at Syosset High School. “These recognitions are the icing on the cake, showcasing the extraordinary research opportunities available to our students. We are incredibly proud of all of our students who continue to push the boundaries of innovation and discovery.”

Other Syosset students who earned notable placements include senior Cody Cheng, who earned second place and the Dr. Lorrence Green Special Award; Senior Alyssa Huang, who earned fourth place and the EPA Special Award; junior Harmehar Kaur, who earned fourth place; junior Joshua Kleyner, who earned second place; senior Jasmine Liu, who earned fourth place; and senior Paul Santy, who earned fourth place.

Information submitted by the Syosset Central School District