Chelsea Ann Goldinger and Spencer William Klein celebrate their wedding

Chelsea Ann Goldinger and Spencer William Klein celebrated their wedding on March 8 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at Antiguo Casino.

Marisa Denker, a friend who first introduced the couple, officiated a symbolic ceremony. They were married on Aug. 17 in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Central Park.

Goldinger, 32, recently completed her service as a senior administration official and presidential appointee at the U.S. Small Business Administration. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Cary Scott Goldinger and Peggy Goldinger of East Rockaway.

Klein, 33, is a voting rights attorney in Washington, D.C. He is also the founder and executive director of Advance the Bench. He graduated magna cum laude from Rutgers University and received a law degree magna cum laude from the University of Michigan. He is the son of Jeff Klein and Eileen Klein of Livingston, N.J.

The couple first met when their officiant and mutual friend sent them an email connecting them to discuss politics.