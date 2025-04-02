The Floral Park Board of Trustees will hold a hearing to outline amendments to the village’s feral cat ban on Tuesday May 6.

Cat advocates in Floral Park raised concerns about a village law banning feeding feral cats at the Floral Park Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, April 1.

Since the law’s passage, many residents have expressed concerns that restricting the feeding of feral cats doesn’t reduce the population around the village but could lead to suffering for the animals.

“I think restricting the food is reactive, and it doesn’t work towards the problem at all,” resident Stephanie Alexander-Hofman said at the meeting. “It just punishes the neighbors who have a good heart and care for the animals.”

The village’s board of trustees unanimously approved the introduction of amendments to the law, which Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said the public could read sometime before a public hearing on Tuesday, May 6.

Floral Park board members unanimously approved Local Law 7 of 2024 last fall. The law created a provision in the village code prohibiting feeding feral cats around the village. Penalties include fines of $100 to $250 for first-time offenses and up to $500 for second and third offenses within the same year.

The village created the law to prevent people from leaving food outside unattended, which could attract rats, raccoons or other animals and insects.

During the March 4th Floral Park Board of Trustees meeting, Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo said that residents who want to feed outdoor animals should do so carefully, throw away their excess food and be aware of other animals nearby so as not to cause a fight over the food.

Pombonyo said at the April 1 meeting that the board appreciates residents’ concerns about feeding outdoor animals and they have been collaborating with experts on animal and wildlife issues.

Since December, residents have continued organizing against the feral cat feeding ban. A petition on change.org garnered more than 1,300 signatures calling for the law’s overturning.

Resident Jeff Carstens, who created the petition, spoke at the meeting and asked the board to consider a trap, neuter and release or adopt method for dealing with the village’s feral cats, rather than banning their feeding.

Carstens also said that he hopes the board’s reports and discussions focus on feeding cats rather than outdoor animals in general.

Alexander-Hofman also asked that the board consider implementing a program to trap, neuter, release, or adopt cats, following a model used in New Hyde Park whose Feral Cat Committee handles these matters.

The board will hold a hearing on amendments to the local law on Tuesday, May 6, outlining potential changes and listening to community feedback.