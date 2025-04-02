SpringFest set to return for its annual festivities

The Plainview-Old Bethpage Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual SpringFest event on Sunday, May 4. The event will feature family-friendly activities and concessions.

The chamber said it expects hundreds of visitors to attend the event at the Mid-Island Y JCC, located at 45 Manetto Hill Road in Plainview. According to the chamber, SpringFest will feature vendors, all-day entertainment, and a kids zone with a giant rock wall, a no-limit ninja obstacle course, a New York Islanders slapshot booth, pickleball, and a gaga pit.

SpringFest will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 4. If weather forces a postponement, it will be moved to May 18.

“SpringFest has grown so much over the past decade since it first popped up at the Plainview-Old Bethpage Library parking lot,” Andrew Lamkin, the chamber’s event chair and past president, said. “The move to the JCC has afforded us the ability to offer more of everything that families in our community have come to expect from this great day out.”

This will be the fifth SpringFest event from the chamber after it was switched to a spring-time event after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission is free and parking is available at Howard B. Mattlin Middle School across from the JCC.

The chamber will have its own booth set up with raffle prizes available. All proceeds will go towards the chamber’s current charity partner, Jericho Cares. The chamber said it raised over $700 for its charity partner during the 2024 SpringFest.

Jericho Cares is a nonprofit organization that assists local families. The nonprofit delivers food and supplies to families within a 20-mile radius of Jericho.

A majority of the booths at this year’s SpringFest will be craft and food vendors, with some also being chamber members, according to the chamber. Chamber President David Weinstein said that the sponsors who support SpringFest make the event possible.