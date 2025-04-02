Syosset Chamber Orchestra earns National Grand Champion title

The Syosset High School Chamber Orchestra has been honored by the American String Teachers Association as National Grand Champions. The title, awarded at the 2025 National Orchestra Festival in Atlanta, Ga., positions the ensemble as the nation’s premier high school orchestra.

Stephanie Merten, who has led the orchestra since 2011, led the group in compelling performances of compositions by Caroline Shaw, George Walker, Aldemaro Romero, and Dmitri Shostakovich. The students’ exceptional musicianship stood out among 21 top high school orchestras competing for the esteemed title.

“This honor is a testament to the dedication and passion of our students,” Merten said. “It also highlights our District’s amazing music program and our community’s ongoing commitment to the arts.”

This achievement not only highlights the individual talents of the orchestra members but also elevates the Syosset music program to a national platform, reaffirming its reputation for excellence in music education.

Information submitted by the Syosset Central School District