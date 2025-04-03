Hicksville Boys and Girls Club launches affordable camp for teens

The Hicksville Boys & Girls Club has announced a low-cost Summer Camp Program designed specifically for incoming middle and high school students.

From sports to art, academic enrichment and outdoor adventures, the campers have the opportunity to explore new hobbies and perfect old ones. The camp is also adding local trips and said it is an affordable price.

It maintains a low camper-to-staff ratio to ensure personalized attention and care.

For the entire summer, your child can enjoy the experience for only $100, with all in-house activities included (trips are individually priced at the lowest cost possible).

For more information and to register, please visit our website or contact our office at (516)822-7594. Spaces are limited.