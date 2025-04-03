Jenni D’Onofrio and Patrick Bisconti tie the knot

Jennifer (Jenni) D’Onofrio and Patrick Bisconti exchanged vows on March 1, 2025, at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington, Long Island. The ceremony, officiated by Rev. Cody Bobick, was followed by a joyous reception at The Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury.

Jenni, 29, is the daughter of Ralph and Dina D’Onofrio of Old Bethpage. A graduate of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, she attended Binghamton University, where she majored in English and economics and was an active member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority. She currently works as an account executive at Magnite, an advertising technology company in New York City.

Patrick, 29, is the son of Robert and Terese Bisconti of Bronxville. After graduating from Bronxville High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Loyola University in Baltimore, Md. He now works as a consulting manager on the community banking team at Visa in New York City.

