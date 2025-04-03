MacArthur High School names top two students in 2025 class

General Douglas MacArthur High School seniors Melody Hong (L) and Katherine Tian (R) were named top of the class for 2025.

General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown School District has announced Melody Hong and Katherine Tian as its 2025 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Hong had a 104 grade point average during her high school years, which gave her the best mark in the school. Hong said her grandparents have wanted to see her deliver a speech at graduation, which she is happy to give to them as valedictorian.

Hong was named a finalist for the 2025 Regeneron Science Talent Search and won an $80,000 prize. She developed a software package that can simulate data on a genetic variant called trans-MQTL, which is tied to certain complex diseases like Alzheimer’s and Type 1 diabetes.

Hong is also a three-time captain of the Science Olympiad, a member of the Quiz Bowl, the principal cellist in the orchestra, and a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society, and the Math Honor Society.

Hong said she liked being with upperclassmen in class, specifically mentioning her science and math courses.

“It was a pretty rigorous schedule, but I found it really fun and I’m very grateful to have found that opportunity,” she said.

Tian earned a 102 grade point average during her time at MacArthur High School. She said that she wanted to make her parents proud by doing well in school, which motivated her to be the second-best student in her class.

“I pushed myself to be exceptional,” she said.

Tian is politically and culturally active in her community. She is originally from Flushing, Queens, and worked on the campaigns for Vickie Paladino for the New York City Council and Ron Kim for the state Assembly.

Tian has also celebrated events in the Chinese community and has played the guzheng, a Chinese acoustic instrument for over a decade.

MacArthur High School principal Joe Sheehan had lots of praise for the two students.

“These two are just a breath of fresh air,” he said. “These two phenomenal young ladies have exemplified all the mandatory characteristics, traits and work ethic that are paramount to success in life, and I am confident that they will obtain the goals they have set forth for themselves, and there is no doubt they will be an enormous success in this world.”

Tien will attend NYU in the fall to study neuroscience. Hong is undecided about her next school but said she is deciding between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Princeton University to study applied mathematics.