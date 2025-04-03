Port Washington Fire Department welcomes new chief

Donald Reese became the 56th chief of the Port Washington Fire Department in March after rising the ranks from engineer, to lieutenant and assistant chief.

“It’s an honor to be the chief of the department,” said Reese. a 34-year department veteran. “It’s an honor that they elected me, and they have faith in me to lead them. My number one goal is to make sure they all go home safe at the end of every call.”

Patrick Saccoccia and Joseph LoRe were also re-elected to assistant chief positions, Brian Waterson as fire prevention officer and Robert Kropacek as department director. Michael Tedeschi was selected as chairman of the board of directors for a third time.

Robert Pape Jr. was appointed department chaplain.

The Port Washington Fire Department covers the villages of Sands Point, Port Washington North, Manorhaven and Baxter Estates, along with portions of Plandome Manor, Flower Hill and unincorporated areas of the Town of North Hempstead.

Firefighting runs in Reese’s family. His father, Robert, served as a member of the department’s Protection Engine Company for 57 years before dying from 9/11-related cancer, and his mother, Beverly, has served 45 years as a founding member of Port Washington’s Fire Medic Company.

“My father was always my hero, and I just wanted to be exactly like my father and mother, following in their footsteps,” Reese said. “I was just so proud of them. I just wanted to be like them and help people.”

Reese has been a member of the Fire Department for 34 years and rose through the ranks from engineer to lieutenant, along with serving as captain of the Protection Engine Co. No. 1 for three two-year terms throughout the past 20 years.

Despite the challenges of responding to fires where families might’ve lost everything, Reese said the supportive environment at the Fire Department helps members and the community through life’s difficulties.

From 2021 to 2023, Reese served as the department’s second assistant chief before serving as the first assistant chief until he was elected department chief in March.

Since joining the department, Reese has also participated in the Port Washington Road Runners drill team, participating in events like the three-man ladder, efficiency, motor pump and buckets.

Reese said that his administrative duties have included working on committees to purchase new vehicles and gear so firefighters could have the most up-to-date and safest equipment when responding to a scene.

“He will do a wonderful job as chief,” said Tedeschi, who became the department’s chairman for a third time. “He’s got a lot of dedication. And all the board now, all the chiefs now, all the department officers and all membership in general, have terrific dedication, which is why we have survived for so long.”

As chairman of the board of directors, Tedeschi said he’s excited to continue serving the community and providing leadership to the other board members and general membership.

Tedeschi joined the department in 1997 as a Flower Hill Hose Company member and has served on the board of directors since 2008. As a department member, Tedeschi has done a little bit of everything, from supervising junior firefighters to training new firetruck drivers.

For around a decade now, Tedeschi has also played with the Nassau County Firefighters Pipes and Drums, where he serves as pipe major.

“The fire department is a family,” Tedeschi said. “There are many, many legacies in the Port Washington Fire Department. Third generation, fourth Generation and beyond in this fire department. And so when we join the fight, it is another family.”