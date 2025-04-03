Syosset-Woodbury park gets baseball, softball field upgrades

As baseball and softball season kicks off, the Town of Oyster Bay unveiled two upgraded fields, with new turf playing areas and scoreboards, at the Syosset-Woodbury Community Park.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato, and Nassau County Legislator Samantha Goetz unveiled the new baseball and softball turf, which can be used for up to 10 years. The town said the new scoreboards were donated by local baseball and softball leagues.

“These wonderful improvements enhance the overall playing experience for our little leaguers and others who use these fields,” Saladino said. “These upgrades are being achieved in the most cost-effective way possible while bringing enjoyment to all who use them. We also thank the Syosset Girls Softball League and the Syosset Little League for their generous donation of the new scoreboards at this facility.”