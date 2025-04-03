Things to do this weekend on Long Island include a show by comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include comedy shows, concerts and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MADE IN HUNTINGTON FILM & TV FESTIVAL

The inaugural festival spotlighting local filmmakers will screen 36 selected works — including a variety of feature-length and short films — that will be judged by a team of jurors.

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

April 3-6.

44TH ANNUAL ASBURY SHORT FILM CONCERT

an exciting screening of globally honored short films… from the past & present.

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$30. 7 p.m. April 4.

FLAMENCO LATINO

An enchanting production that highlights the cultural connection between two vibrant worlds: Latin America and Spain.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$36-$46. 7:30 p.m. April 4.

LOUDER THAN LOVE

The lineup for this freestyle concert includes TKA. Judy Torres, Cynthia, Johnny O. The Cover Girls. Betty Dee of Sweet Sensation, Planet Patrol. Giggles, Tony Moran of the Latin Rascals and the Forever Freestyle Band.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$41-$141. 7:30 p.m. April 5.

THE DOO WOP PROJECT

The dynamic, rave-reviewed celebration of a beloved music genre, has a brand new “DOO!”

Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$50-$70. 7 p.m. April 5.

GABRIEL IGLESIAS

The well-known stand-up comedian and actor brings his Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour to town. Iglesias has produced specials for Netflix and Comedy Central, and has voice acted in movies such as Disney’s “Ferdinand” (2017), “The Smurfs: The Lost Village” (2017), and Disney’s “Cars” spin-off film, “Planes” (2013).

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$68-$117. 8 p.m. April.5.

JASON SCHEFF AND TOMMY DECARLO

The members of Chicago and Boston join forces for a night of classic rock.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$28-$99. 8 p.m. April 5.

WILLY WONKA JR.

Talented Act Out Theatre students light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$20. April 5, 6.

BRANCHING OUT

An original immersive theater production with music and dance designed for audiences on the autism spectrum and those who may have limited movement, sensory and/or complex communication needs.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$20. April 5, 6.

SIMON & GARFUNKEL: “OLD FRIENDS”

In this unique 90-minute multimedia program, originally conceived and co-produced with the late legendary DJ Pete Fornatale, Tony Traguardo presents the story of the two kids from Queens who started their professional career together as ‘Tom and Jerry.”

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. April 6.

AGNOSTIC FRONT

Get ready for some windmilling, lawnmowering, and all sorts of mosh pit mayhem when these New York hardcore stalwarts return with Murphy’s Law. Opening are Violent Way, The Stress, Fire is Murder and Point.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$32. 5:30 p.m. April 6.

THE WALLFLOWERS

The American rock band, spearheaded by Jakob Dylan — son of musical icon Bob Dylan — celebrates the release of their most recent album, “Exit Wounds.” The album returns to the band’s original sound and explores a personal and collective struggle in an electric style.

Opening is Jackson Melnick. The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$25-$75. 8 p.m. April 6.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE

The Kansas-born rock singer is a two-time Grammy-award winning and 15-time nominated artist. She won a Best Original Song Academy Award in 2007 for her song “I Need to Wake Up.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

Sold out. 8 p.m. April 8.

KELSEY COOK & CHAD DANIELS

Comedian Kelsey Cook takes the stage alongside her boyfriend and fellow comedian, Chad Daniels, to co-headline this stand-up event and perform their popular “Notebook Rebuttal.” Cook has made several appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, appeared on Good Morning America, Comedy Central and more.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$40-$79.50. 8 p.m. April 10.

Read More: Spring 2025: Your guide to events on Long Island